Lady Archers near twice-to-beat edge

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

1 p.m. — UP vs UST

4 p.m. — FEU vs Ateneo

7 p.m. — Saint Benilde vs NU

De La Salle University bucked an opening set meltdown before turning back University of the East, 23-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16, to inch closer to a quarterfinals twice-to-beat advantage in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers banked on the trio of Shevana Laput, Angel Canino and Alleiah Malaluan to stay unbeaten after two second round outings in Pool E.

Laput did most of the damage for La Salle, scoring a game-high 20 points built on 18 kills and two kill blocks.

“Very happy that we won. We’re glad we won two games. We’re just very happy with our game,” said the 2023 National Invitationals Most Valuable Player.

Canino added 17 markers while Malaluan contributed 12 points for the Lady Spikers, who won all of their five games overall in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

Amie Provido chipped in nine points in La Salle follow up to a huge four-set victory over defending champion National University last week.

La Salle shoots for a sweep of the round and the quarters incentive on Wednesday against College of Saint Benilde.

The Lady Warriors slipped to a 1-1 slate despite the 19-point effort of Casiey Dongallo and 11 markers by Jelai Gajero.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) defeated erstwhile unbeaten University of Santo Tomas (UST), 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, for a strong start in Pool F.

The Lady Tamaraws overcame a furious rally by the Golden Tigresses from nine points down in the third set to pull off a surprise sweep in their Pool F debut.

Jean Asis thrived as a converted opposite hitter, scoring 12 points she punctuated with the match-clinching kill for FEU’s fourth straight win following a first round sweep.

The well-rested Lady Tamaraws, coming off a two-week break, raced to a 13-4 advantage in the third frame and looked headed to a quick disposal of UST after a close first two sets.