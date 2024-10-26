‘Kristine’ kills 2 in Central Luzon

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — At least two deaths were reported in Central Luzon after severe tropical storm “Kristine” battered the country last Thursday.

Reports from the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) in Region 3 on Saturday showed that one of the victims was identified as Jerry Lacaña, who drowned when a boat capsized off the coast of Manila Bay in Obando town in Bulacan.

The other fatality was earlier reported in Zambales.

According to reports from the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Bulacan, a boat carrying 10 fishermen from Barangay Binuangan in Obando town capsized.

Nine crew members were rescued, but Jerry Lacaña remained missing. His body was later found floating in Salambao River, near the coast of Navotas City.

In Pampanga, Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda ordered all Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) personnel to prepare for another tropical depression and the expected return of “Kristine.”

Pineda stressed the importance of vigilance for residents in flood-affected areas of Pampanga, reminding them to be prepared for any eventuality.

He also assured them that transportation for evacuations or relief operations is ready whenever needed.

He reminded fellow Kapampangans, especially those residing in low-lying areas, to continue to closely monitor weather updates, taking necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of heightened weather activity.

Earlier, the PDRRMO led the distribution of financial and relief assistance to approximately 1,000 families in the flood-stricken towns of Sasmuan, Florida, and Bacolor, three of the areas hardest hit by “Kristine.”

Pineda noted that both government and barangay officials participated in the aid distribution.