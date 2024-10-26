Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon are officially dating

Co-stars Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon of the upcoming web drama Social Savvy Class 101 are reportedly dating following the end of filming.

Kim Woo Seok’s agency, BLITZWAY ENTERTAINMENT, quickly confirmed the news, stating, “We have confirmed that Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon have cautiously developed a romantic relationship after completing filming together,” and expressed hope that fans would continue to support the couple warmly.

Meanwhile, Kang Na Eon’s agency, Enter Seven, has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Kim Woo Seok is set to host a fan meeting on 26 October before his military enlistment on 4 November. The K-pop idol turned actor has also starred in Twenty Twenty and Bugasal: Immortal Souls.

Kang Na Eon debuted in 2022 with Blind and has been building her career with roles in Crash Course in Romance and Pyramid Game.

Social Savvy Class 101 is scheduled to premiere on 10 November.