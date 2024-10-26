JETOUR Auto PH debuts T2 Terminator 4x4 and X50 sub-compact SUV

JETOUR Auto Philippines Inc (JAPI), the sole and official distributor of JETOUR vehicles and services in the country, has just debuted two new models at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City held from 24-27 October, 2024.
At the official opening of the JETOUR showcase booth mid-afternoon of October 24, JAPI Managing Director Miguelito Jose welcomed the show’s visitors and gave them an exciting hint of what they would see at the display area.
“We proudly introduce the newest additions to our renowned roster of vehicles, the JETOUR X50 subcompact SUV, and the latest variant of our first 4x4 SUV, the JETOUR T2 Terminator, outfitted with the Executive and Outdoor kits. With these two new models in full display at the 9th PIMS, JETOUR will attract even more customers from both ends of the market spectrum,” Jose said.
The 5-seater X50 modern subcompact SUV has been touted as “Your First JETOUR Vehicle.” Its design and engineering, however, suggests that the X50 may very well be “Your First Ride Into Adventure,” as the performance outputs of this compact SUV hints of spirited driving: A 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine mated to a 6-speed, wet-type, Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) that produces maximum 154 horsepower and 230Nm of torque. Meanwhile, its “Urban Aesthetic” Design Philosophy makes it blend well in urban and country environments.
The JETOUR X50 subcompact SUV is available in four color options: black, blue, white, and gray. It is being offered at a starting price of P888,000 for the X50 MT Journey, P988,000 for the X50 AT Travel, P1,088,000 for the X50 AT Sport.
If the X50 is your first ride into adventure, then the latest addition to the T2 lineup could be “your ultimate ride” to it.
Building upon the all-around, inside-out ruggedness, confidence, strength, and high technology of JETOUR’s T2 4x4 SUV, the new T2 Terminator beefs up its exterior physique several notches up.
The two JETOUR T2 Terminator units on display at the 9th PIMS sports two kits—the Executive and Outdoor. The T2 Terminator Outdoor is fitted with a luggage case at the rear, the Terminator Grille and Hood Shield, the Terminator LED Headlamp Protector, and side protectors. The T2 Terminator Executive, on the other hand, is equipped with a side ladder, tail lamp cover, rear spoiler, and Terra Grappler Tires around JETOUR 20-inch rims.
Inside, the T2 Terminator retains its “beastly” qualities: The 2.0-liter Kunpeng TGDI gasoline-powered engine mated to the Magna 7DCT 3rd-generation wet-type, dual-clutch transmission with intelligent execution system, which generates up to 251 horsepower and up to 390 Nm of torque. Managing the 4-wheel-drive system of the JETOUR T2 is the XWD Intelligent 4WD, while the smart cockpit layout governed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset, highlighted by the 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster and the 15.6-inch central control large screen, ultimately leads to even more fun and safer motoring.
Both the JETOUR T2 Terminator in Outdoor and Executive kits are priced at P2,898,000.
The JETOUR X50 modern compact SUV and JETOUR T2 Terminator offer a 1-million-km mileage or 6-year warranty (whichever comes first), and a 10-year engine warranty.
Visit the JETOUR booth at the 9th PIMS, and see for yourselves the exciting possibilities of your future mobility.
JAPI is the sole and official distributor of JETOUR vehicles and services in the country, and offers the sub-compact SUV JETOUR X50, 7-seater JETOUR X70 Series (Journey, Travel, Sport), and the X70 Plus, the JETOUR Dashing, Dashing Symphony and the Dashing Lightning i-DM, the JETOUR Ice Cream Battery Electric Vehicle, and the 4X4 SUV JETOUR T2, JETOUR T2 Terminator.
