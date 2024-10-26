JETOUR Auto PH debuts T2 Terminator 4x4 and X50 sub-compact SUV

JETOUR Auto Philippines Inc (JAPI), the sole and official distributor of JETOUR vehicles and services in the country, has just debuted two new models at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City held from 24-27 October, 2024.

At the official opening of the JETOUR showcase booth mid-afternoon of October 24, JAPI Managing Director Miguelito Jose welcomed the show’s visitors and gave them an exciting hint of what they would see at the display area.

“We proudly introduce the newest additions to our renowned roster of vehicles, the JETOUR X50 subcompact SUV, and the latest variant of our first 4x4 SUV, the JETOUR T2 Terminator, outfitted with the Executive and Outdoor kits. With these two new models in full display at the 9th PIMS, JETOUR will attract even more customers from both ends of the market spectrum,” Jose said.

‘Your First JETOUR Vehicle’

The 5-seater X50 modern subcompact SUV has been touted as “Your First JETOUR Vehicle.” Its design and engineering, however, suggests that the X50 may very well be “Your First Ride Into Adventure,” as the performance outputs of this compact SUV hints of spirited driving: A 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine mated to a 6-speed, wet-type, Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) that produces maximum 154 horsepower and 230Nm of torque. Meanwhile, its “Urban Aesthetic” Design Philosophy makes it blend well in urban and country environments.