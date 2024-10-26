Ilocos Norte police conducts comprehensive vehicle inspections to enhance public safety

In a concerted effort to keep Ilocos Norte safe, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) has intensified its security measures by expanding vehicle inspections to include all types of vehicles. Local police stations across the province have shifted from the traditional practice of focusing primarily on motorcycles to checking vehicles of all classes and types.

This broadened approach aims to ensure a more comprehensive assessment of road safety and security, as police are now stopping and inspecting cars, trucks, and other vehicles in addition to motorcycles. Authorities believe this expanded focus will help deter potential criminal activity and enhance the safety of residents and travelers within Ilocos Norte.

In an interview, Police Colonel Frederick Obar, the provincial director of the INPPO, stated that the proactive move aligns with their commitment to maintaining peace and order in the area. “Through these increased vehicle checks, the police hope to prevent incidents and swiftly address any potential threats, providing reassurance to the public that their safety remains a top priority,” Obar said.