IABC PH, Deloitte, MBC hosts inaugural Triple P Sustainabilty Awards

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, in collaboration with Deloitte and the Makati Business Club, recently hosted the inaugural Triple P Sustainability Awards at the Marriott Hotel, Pasay.

This milestone event celebrated companies leading the charge in sustainability through their unwavering commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

The Triple P Sustainability Awards, anchored on the principles of People, Planet and Progress, acknowledged organizations that went beyond compliance to drive meaningful change and inspire sustainable practices across industries.

The awards presented nine honors across six winning companies, recognizing sustainability efforts spanning various industries.

As sustainability becomes deeply rooted in business operations, the awards spotlighted leaders who have set the bar for innovation, responsibility and measurable impact.

Insights from Deloitte’s Technical Committee

According to Jesus Ma. Lava III, Partner, Sustainability and Emerging Assurance, Deloitte Philippines, “The development of the Triple P Awards emerged as a direct response to gaps in existing sustainability recognition systems, motivating us to create an awarding framework grounded on four principles: ensuring comprehensiveness, prioritizing authenticity, fostering comparability and upholding objectivity. Our goal since the awards’ inception in 2021 has been to establish a standard in sustainability recognition — one that meaningfully measures performance and commitment to stakeholders.”