Gov’t workers get bonuses, cash gifts in November

The Department of Budget and Management on Saturday announced that it would simultaneously roll out the cash gift for government employees next month through the DBM Budget Circular 2024-3, recently signed by Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

The circular, signed by Pangandaman on 22 October, contains updated rules on the payment of the year-end bonus and cash gift.

“Our new release schedule for the cash gift and year-end bonus is a simple and important way to recognize the hard work of our government employees. We want to ensure that they will receive their cash gifts on time so their Christmas will be merry and for them to further improve their services,” Pangandaman said.

Under the new circular, government workers will receive their year-end bonuses, equivalent to one month’s basic salary, along with a P5,000 cash gift.

“The year-end bonus and cash gifts will be incorporated into government employees’ first payroll in November. Instead of the existing policy that the payment of these benefits shall not be earlier than 15 November of the year, the qualified personnel shall be granted their respective year-end bonus and cash gift simultaneously with the first agency payroll for November. We are trying to address here previous delays that had affected employee satisfaction,” Pangandaman explained.

She said the development applies to all national government agencies, including constitutional offices, state universities and colleges, government-owned or -controlled corporations and local government units.

With the circular, government agencies are likewise instructed to implement the necessary adjustments in their payroll systems to prevent further delays.

Also, the move is part of broader efforts to improve government efficiency, transparency, and employee welfare under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“By resolving these delays, the administration of President Bongbong Marcos shows that we are not only taking care of our employees’ welfare — we are also sending a clear message of efficiency and good governance,” said Secretary Pangandaman.

The latest Circular takes effect immediately and supersedes any previous regulations inconsistent with the new guidelines.