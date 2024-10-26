Go to Gov't: Wait for SC decision before PhilHealth fund transfer

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go called on the government to halt the planned transfer of PhilHealth’s excess funds to the national treasury, describing it as “immoral” and contrary to the interests of those who need healthcare support.

The appeal comes as PhilHealth readies a P29.9-billion remittance to the Bureau of the Treasury in November, completing a P89.9-billion transfer this year. Go, who has been vocal about protecting healthcare funds, underscored that these resources should instead support healthcare services amid ongoing public health challenges.

"Bukod sa legal question na nakabinbin pa sa Supreme Court, para sa akin may moral issue rin dito. Ang perang ito ay dapat gamitin para sa kalusugan ng mga Pilipino, lalo na sa mga mahihirap at walang kakayahang magbayad ng kanilang mga ospital," Go said, emphasizing that these funds should be preserved for healthcare, particularly for those unable to afford medical expenses.

Go urged the government to await the Supreme Court’s decision, arguing that any premature transfer could compromise services for those relying on these funds. “Kapag nai-transfer na ang pondo at sabihin ng Korte Suprema na mali ito, maibabalik pa ba natin ang pera?” he questioned, warning of potential consequences if the transfer proceeds without a conclusive ruling.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto confirmed PhilHealth’s initial P30-billion remittance on 16 October and the remaining transfer slated for November. Despite opposition, including a petition from the 1SAMBAYAN Coalition challenging the constitutionality of the transfer, the Department of Finance aims to use these funds for infrastructure, health, and social services under provisions in the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

Go highlighted the need to prioritize healthcare access, pointing out that PhilHealth’s substantial reserves should be allocated to expand benefits, reduce medical costs, and address critical healthcare needs. “Ang pondo ng PhilHealth ay para sa kalusugan, hindi para gamitin sa ibang bagay,” he stressed.

In addition to advocating against fund transfers, Go has called for new PhilHealth benefits to cover high-mortality diseases and expanded services, including outpatient, mental health, and dental care. He also promised to address the issue further in Senate hearings set for November, aiming to ensure that healthcare funds serve their intended purpose.