Ginebra, TNT light up title series

Game today:

(Ynares Center)

7:30 p.m. — TNT vs Ginebra

A war between contrasting play styles featuring top-caliber imports backed by a solid support crew under decorated coaches.

The defending champion against the darling of the crowd.

One seeks a repeat while the other wants to reclaim lost glory.

Reigning champion TNT and Barangay Ginebra begin their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup finals best-of-seven series that promises nothing short of epic today at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Game 1 action of the rematch of last year’s title showdown erupts at 7:30 p.m.

While the two proud franchises meet once again at the biggest stage of the tournament, both teams have made new additions and shifts in their game dynamics.

TNT has addressed its weakness in the past by becoming one of the stingiest teams on defense. Ginebra, on the other hand, has developed its long-range weapon.

But the main cast stays the same — including the exciting matchup between Best Import winners Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of the Tropang Giga and Justin Brownlee of the Kings.

Layers of storylines are set to be written with TNT head coach Chot Reyes taking on long-time buddy Ginebra mentor Tim Cone — the former and current national team coaches — in a tiebreaker series after splitting their first six career finals head-to-head.

The standoff will also shatter a 2-2 deadlock in the two clubs’ finals clash overall.

“Just very, very happy to be here playing against a tough team with an excellent coach,” said Reyes, who took a leave from TNT coaching duties last year when the Tropang Giga dethroned Ginebra in six games to focus on Gilas Pilipinas.

“In the end, it will all boil down to how the players execute and the team that is able to exert its own style of play on the basketball court.”

TNT will be chasing title No. 10 with reigning Best Import Hollis-Jefferson at front and center backstopped by RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Rey Nambatac, Poy Erram, Kim Aurin, Glenn Khobuntin and veterans Jayson Castro and Kelly Williams.

“I know there is a lot of talk about me and Tim. But I’m sure he will agree that the players are going to determine how the outcome of the series is going to be,” Reyes, who was Cone’s deputy during his early PBA coaching career, said.

Cone, on the other hand, sees Hollis-Jefferson and Brownlee dictating the series outcome.

“It’s going to come down to Rondae and Justin, and the players around them. They are going to be the ones who will decide the series. And that’s how it should be,” said the tactician looking to win his 26th PBA crown overall.

Brownlee, who is a title away from becoming the winningest import in the league, has a solid support crew in Japeth Aguilar, Maverick Ahanmisi, Scottie Thompson, Stephen Holt and rookie RJ Abarrientos.

The Kings resident import is looking for payback against Hollis-Jefferson following his first championship defeat last year after winning his first six.

Hollis-Jefferson, meanwhile, wants to get even after Brownlee and Gilas Pilipinas crushed his Jordanian squad in the Hangzhou Asian Games gold medal match last year.

“It’s a lot of fun watching Rondae play. His style of play is really fun to watch, and watching Justin in our system is going to be fun for them,” Cone said.