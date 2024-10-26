Filipinas coach oozes with excitement

The Philippine national women’s football team is excited to try out a faster style of play in the Pink Ladies Cup in Turkey.

Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso said the team has high morale in their training camp and believes they have a chance to make an impact in this tournament.

They are playing against Jordan at press time.

“We’re excited to present our new game plan and our new style and have a really good impact on the generations below. We’re going to see some attractive type of football, aggressive and attacking type of football,” Torcaso said.

“You can hear everyone buzzing about a little bit. Everyone’s really excited to make sure that this is a really good time.”

The Philippines is also set to go up against Congo on 30 October.

Expected to play are Sarina Bolden, Sara Eggesvik, Olivia McDaniel, Quinley Quezada and Katrina Guillou.

The biggest inclusion for the Filipinas this year is Aston Villa defender Maz Pacheco.

Eggesvik said this faster and more aggressive style of football fits them and is optimistic they will be able to pull it off in the Pink Ladies Cup.

This is part of the squad’s build-up for future tournaments such as the ASEAN Women’s Championship and the Southeast Asian Games.

“I feel like we have been trying to transition to playing a type of football where we have more possession than our opponents, more pressing hard than we have done previously. I think that it will fit us very well, it’s also a very exciting type of football to play because we get to play more chances than we had earlier,” Eggesvik said.

“We’ve had the coaching staff now for a while, so we’ve kinda rebuilt along the way this past year, but I’m excited and I think that it will be very good for us to play this way.”