Fear grips Ilocos town

San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte — In a troubling continuation of election-period violence, this town has recorded its second shooting incident since the start of the election season, raising community fears of further unrest.

The latest attack targeted Barangay Captain Mark Adrian P. Barba, who is also the president of the Association of Barangay Captains in the municipality. Barba, along with two unidentified individuals, was ambushed in Barangay 22, San Guillermo, during the early hours of 26 October.

According to sources, Barba was seen at the San Nicolas Cockpit Arena shortly before the ambush. A concerned citizen reported the incident to the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station (MPS) at 2:45 a.m., prompting an immediate response by police, led by P/Cpt. Randy C. Damo, who arrived at the scene by 2:48 a.m..

Preliminary investigations indicate that Barba and his companions were traveling in a Toyota Innova (plate number NDA 8116) when unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle multiple times before fleeing northward.

Barba and his companions were immediately transported to Gov. Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital in Laoag City for medical treatment. However, the extent of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Despite the urgency of the situation, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) and the San Nicolas MPS have yet to provide an official statement or respond to requests for comment.

However, sources within the Philippine National Police revealed that 5.56 caliber rounds were used in the attack on Barba, indicating the use of high-powered firearms. Additionally, these sources disclosed that more or less 45 rounds of 5.56 caliber ammunition were fired at the scene, raising further concerns over public safety amid heightened tensions.

This incident follows a similar attack last month, when barangay chairman Francisco Bagay Jr., 45, of Barangay 5, San Silvestre, was ambushed and killed outside his home. On 20 September, Bagay was reportedly sitting in his garage when an unidentified man approached him and fired multiple shots, before fleeing on a motorcycle driven by an accomplice.

Despite swift police response, Bagay was pronounced dead at Black Nazarene Hospital. The Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered four fired cartridge cases from a .45 caliber firearm and a fired bullet at the scene, but no leads or arrests have been made.

With two consecutive shooting incidents involving local officials, the community of San Nicolas remains on edge. Local leaders and residents are urging authorities to take swift and decisive action to prevent further violence during this critical election season, calling for transparency and assurance from law enforcement agencies to restore public confidence and ensure safety.