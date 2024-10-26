Fashion shines in Harvard

Tradition and innovation came together in a spectacular fusion last 6 October at the inaugural Philippine Fashion Show during the recently concluded 3rd Filipino American Festival in Harvard Square. Hosted by the Harvard Square Philippine American Alliance, this milestone event marked the first time Filipino designers showcased their modern creations in celebration of Filipino craftsmanship, culture and pride.
Participating were works of talented artists namely Viña Romero, Kelvin Morales, Ched Studio, Randolf and Ren Sison. John Tee, the creative director of the fashion event, expressed his admiration for the talent displayed. “Each of these designers brought something unique and powerful to the runway. Together, they showcased the depth and diversity of Filipino fashion, blending cultural history with a forward-thinking approach.”
The fashion show drew inspiration from Filipino artifacts housed at Harvard’s Peabody Museum. A testament of centuries-old techniques of weaving, embroidery and craftsmanship, they served as a rich source of creative inspiration. The garments on display reflected a deep respect for these cultural treasures while bringing fresh interpretations to Filipino traditional attire.
Catherine Uy, president of the Harvard Square Philippine American Alliance, shared her excitement about the event’s success. “This fashion show was not only a celebration of Filipino creativity but also a platform to showcase the incredible craftsmanship that is so deeply rooted in our culture. We are proud to bring our traditions to an international stage and shine a light on the talented artisans who keep our heritage alive.”
Ingrid Ahlgren, PhD, curator at the Peabody Museum, welcomed the collaboration with the designers, noting how the museum’s collection of Filipino artifacts provided historical and cultural context for the pieces showcased on the runway. She extended an invitation to the Filipino community to visit the museum to appreciate these cultural treasures firsthand and continue supporting the preservation of Filipino heritage.
The event also aimed to raise awareness on the importance of preserving Filipino cultural traditions in the modern times. By reinterpreting traditional designs for today’s world, the designers demonstrated how Filipino fashion continues to evolve while staying connected to its roots.
The Philippine Fashion Show was one of the highlights of the Filipino American Festival, which brought together the Filipino-American community and its supporters to celebrate culture through fashion, food, and music. Its host, The Harvard Square Philippine American Alliance is dedicated to promoting Filipino culture, heritage and community through events and initiatives that highlight the contributions of Filipino-Americans. Through cultural festivals, educational programs, and creative exhibitions, the Alliance fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Filipino-American experience. The event’s success is the beginning of what promises to be an ongoing celebration of Filipino creativity and craftsmanship with more opportunities to come in the future.