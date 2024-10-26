Fashion shines in Harvard

The fashion show drew inspiration from Filipino artifacts housed at Harvard’s Peabody Museum. A testament of centuries-old techniques of weaving, embroidery and craftsmanship, they served as a rich source of creative inspiration. The garments on display reflected a deep respect for these cultural treasures while bringing fresh interpretations to Filipino traditional attire.

Catherine Uy, president of the Harvard Square Philippine American Alliance, shared her excitement about the event’s success. “This fashion show was not only a celebration of Filipino creativity but also a platform to showcase the incredible craftsmanship that is so deeply rooted in our culture. We are proud to bring our traditions to an international stage and shine a light on the talented artisans who keep our heritage alive.”

Ingrid Ahlgren, PhD, curator at the Peabody Museum, welcomed the collaboration with the designers, noting how the museum’s collection of Filipino artifacts provided historical and cultural context for the pieces showcased on the runway. She extended an invitation to the Filipino community to visit the museum to appreciate these cultural treasures firsthand and continue supporting the preservation of Filipino heritage.