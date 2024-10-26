DSWD’s swift response revved up

A senior official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) shared the agency’s current disaster response efforts and early recovery plans to assist families affected by severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

“DSWD is ready to respond before anytime to augment our LGUs in the affected areas,” Special Assistant to the Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group and Concurrent Officer-in-Charge of the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau Leo Quintilla told reporters at a weekly forum.

When asked by the reporters about the latest provision of assistance, Quintilla reported that the DSWD has already released 277, 579 boxes of family food packs and over 7000 non-food items to all regions affected by the weather disturbance.

As of press time, the DSWD has already provided humanitarian assistance worth P163.844 million in Regions 1 (Ilocos Region), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 4-A (CALABARZON), 4-B (MIMAROPA), 5 (Bicol Region), 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), 8 (Eastern Visayas), 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Caraga; of which, a total of P69.239 million worth of food and non-food items was given to Bicol Region alone.

The DSWD official also mentioned that efforts of the agency to provide potable water to internally displaced locals in Bicol is underway.

In terms of early recovery plans, the DSWD is closely coordinating with affected LGUs for the provision of assistance to help families with damaged houses and lost livelihoods.