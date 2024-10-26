DoH advises caution for homeowners

The Department of Health (DoH) on Saturday issued an advisory for homeowners returning to their houses that have been affected by the recent typhoon.

In an advisory, the DoH told homeowners to ensure the surroundings and inside of the house are safe before returning.

“Check around the house for broken trees, cables, or iron,” the DoH said in Filipino.

“Turn off the main switch and check the outlets before turning on the power,” it added.

The Health Department also reminded homeowners to check their stoves and gas tanks for leaks.

“If there is a leak, report it to the authority or expert,” the DoH said.

When it’s confirmed that it’s safe to return home, the DoH also urged homeowners to clean their houses affected by floodwaters using chemicals with proper labels.

Upon cleaning, the DoH reminded them to use proper protection, such as gloves, masks, goggles, and boots.

According to the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council data, torm-related deaths have climbed to 81.

“Kristine” has affected 4,207,387 people, including 495,123 displaced individuals, nationwide.

The storm left a trail of destruction that has deeply impacted communities. Preliminary reports indicate that over 18,000 houses have been affected, with many suffering extensive damage due to flooding and strong winds.

The storm, which hit last week, brought heavy rainfall and powerful gusts that battered both urban and rural areas. In several towns, residents were forced to evacuate their homes as floodwaters rose dangerously high, prompting local authorities to declare states of emergency.

In the wake of the storm, local officials and community organizations have mobilized to provide assistance to those affected. Emergency shelters have been established, offering refuge to families displaced by the flooding. Volunteers are working tirelessly to distribute food, clothing, and essential supplies to those in need.