DHSUD orders amortization moratorium for 'Kristine' victims

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Friday ordered its key shelter agencies (KSAs) to implement a moratorium on housing amortization for members affected by Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine."

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar stated that the move aligns with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s directive for all government agencies to provide available assistance to storm victims.

Acuzar urged the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund), National Housing Authority (NHA), Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), and National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) to impose the moratorium to aid typhoon victims with outstanding amortizations.

"Ito po ay maliit na bagay kumpara sa sakripisyo at kawalan ng ating mga kababayang naging biktima ng bagyo. Sa pamamagitan nito, kahit papaano ay maiibsan ang kanilang mga pangamba, " Secretary Acuzar said. "Nais ng ating mahal na Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. na ibigay ang lahat ng pwedeng itulong, kaya yan po ang ating gagawin dito sa DHSUD."

Additionally, the DHSUD is coordinating with affected local government units (LGUs) to expedite processing for families eligible under the department's Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP).

Acuzar also ordered the activation of all shelter clusters in the impacted areas to ensure efficient validation of IDSAP lists from LGUs.

Under IDSAP, DHSUD provides P30,000 in unconditional cash assistance to those whose homes were totally damaged, and P10,000 for those with partial damage.