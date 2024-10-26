Depleted Criss Cross guns for 2nd triumph

The 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference ramps up with an action-packed triple-header, featuring marquee clashes pitting Criss Cross and D’Navigators Iloilo and streaking DN Steel-FEU against the seasoned PGJC Navy side today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The King Crunchers (1-0), dealing with the sudden absence of veteran Kim Malabunga due to an unexpected accident, are set to take on the D’Navigators in the 6 p.m. main event.

Middle blockers Rex Intal, Chu Njigha and Gian Glorioso are expected to step up in Malabunga’s place, while power hitters Jude Garcia and Francis Saura aim to lead the charge against the D’Navigators, who will be anchored by Jayvee Sumagaysay and Edward Camposano.

The D’Navigators are going all-out to rebound from a disappointing loss to the DN Steel Ultras last week after a scrambling five-set win against the Chichi DHTSI Titans.

Reigning Open Conference Most Valuable Player Jude Garcia, who had an impressive 18-point debut for Criss Cross, acknowledges areas for improvement, particularly in communication.

“I think we have to improve our communication and minimize our unforced errors,” Garcia said.

“Unforced errors will become a big factor so we really have to work hard to minimize it.”

The DN Steel Ultras, aiming to build on recent successes, will clash with the PGJC Navy Sealions at 4 p.m. The Ultras, led by Dryx Saavedra and Jelord Talisayan, seek to stay undefeated after two consecutive four-set victories over the Chichi DHTSI Titans and the D’Navigators.

Meanwhile, the Sealions, led by Joeven dela Vega and Greg Dolor, enter this match fresh off a sweep of Chichi DHTSI last Friday.

Elsewhere, the Spin Doctors, who secured a hard-fought five-set win over the Martelli Meats Master Butchers, followed by an impressive straight-set sweep over the Griffins, now top the standings after their upset victory against pre-tournament favorites Cignal last Friday.

In another match, the V-League finalist La Salle-EcoOil Green Oilers will begin their campaign at 2 p.m. against the winless Martelli Meats (0-2).

Chris Hernandez, Noel Kampton, and Menard Guerrero will lead the charge for the Green Oilers, while Jerome Cordez, Razzel Palisoc and Angelo Reyes aim to lift the Butchers to their first win in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and supported by ArenaPlus, Mikasa, and Alpha Insurance & Surety Company.