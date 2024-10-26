SUBSCRIBE NOW
Dabaw Amigos, RMC secure Ws on Day 1 of 2024 Aboitiz Cup

Teams and organizers of the 2024 Aboitiz Cup Football Festival gather for a group photo during the opening ceremony at Tionko Football Grounds.
Teams and organizers of the 2024 Aboitiz Cup Football Festival gather for a group photo during the opening ceremony at Tionko Football Grounds.Jon Develos
Davao City – Teams Dabaw Amigos and Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) opened the 2024 Aboitiz Cup Football Festival with early victories on Saturday, 26 October, at the Tionko Football Grounds.

Dabaw Amigos clinched wins in both Under-12 Division A and B, defeating Tomasok Panabo and Tortol Grounds with matching 1-0 scores. Meanwhile, RMC secured their own victories on opening day, overcoming Panabo United in the Under-12 C and D, and Under-18 B divisions with a 2-0 score. Sister team Rizal Memorial LOU Catering dominated with a 5-0 triumph over Blue Knights Football Club in the Under-18 A category.

“It’s great to be here in Davao City. For the first time, the Aboitiz Football Cup hosts 130 teams from across Mindanao. We wish all the teams good luck in this two-day tournament,” said Shake Tuazon, Apo Agua Head of Operations, during the opening ceremonies.

Tuazon was joined by Apo Agua Director Art Milan, Davao Light and Power Corporation Head Zar Tia, Davao City Sports Office representative Mikee Aportadera, RSA 1 Sports Group’s Mario Eala, and Davao South Shield Regional Head Ernie Ortonio for the traditional ceremonial kick to start the games.

Apo Agua Head of Operations Shake Tuazon (center), alongside Apo Agua Director Art Milan, Davao Light and Power Corporation Head Zar Tia, City Mayor’s Office representative Mikee Aportadera, RSA 1 Sports Group’s Mario Eala, and Ernie Ortonio of the Davao South Shield Region XI, kicks off the 2024 Aboitiz Cup Football Festival with the ceremonial opening kick at Tionko Football Turf, 26 October.
