Dabaw Amigos, RMC score in Aboitiz Cup

DAVAO CITY — Teams Dabaw Amigos and Rizal Memorial Colleges took early wins at the start of the 2024 Aboitiz Cup Football Festival, Saturday at the Tionko Football grounds.

Dabaw Amigos scored twin wins in the Under-12 Division A and B beating Tomasok Panabo and Tortol Grounds on similar 1-0 cards.

Rizal Memorial Colleges also scored separate victories on opening day, beating Panabo United in the Under-12 C and D and in the Under-18 B divisions, respectively.

Sister teams Rizal Memorial LOU Catering shared the victory on a 5-0 conquest over Blue Knights Football Club in the Under-18 A class.

“Its good to be here in Davao City. For the first time, the Aboitiz Football Cup is hosting these 130 teams from all over Mindanao. We wish all the teams good luck in the two-day tournament,” said Shake Tuazon, Apo Agua Head of Operations said during the opening ceremonies.

He then joined Apo Agua Director Art Milan, Davao Light and Power Corporation Head Zar Tia, Davao City City Sports Office/City Mayor’s Office representative Mikee Aportadera, RSA 1 Sports Group’s Mario Eala and Davao South Shield Regional Head Ernie Ortonio for the traditional ceremonial kick to which opened the games.