CJ Opiaza finishes first runner-up at Miss Grand International 2024

The Miss Grand International crown remains elusive for the Philippines as candidate Christine Juliane “CJ” Opiaza finishes as first runner-up during the coronation night held in Thailand’s MGI Hall on 25 October.

India’s Rachel Gupta was crowned Miss Grand International 2024, besting 68 other candidates in the global beauty pageant. She is the first Indian to win the title. Peru’s Luciana Fuster won the crown last year.

Aside from Opiaza, Gupta’s court includes second runner-up Thae Su Nyeim from Myanmar, third runner-up Safietou Kabengele from France, and fourth runner-up Talita Hartmann from Brazil. Opiaza wore a low-cut silver sequin evening gown and a flowy white cape by Mak Tumang at the evening gown segment.

During the top five Q and A portion, the candidates were asked: “What do you think is the most critical issue in the world today that needs to be resolved, and what solutions do you propose?” Gupta answered, “I believe the most critical issue the world is facing today is poverty due to overpopulation and lack of resources. Simply put, there isn’t enough for everybody on this planet. I think it’s time for world leaders to take accountability and start promoting the idea of enough resources for everybody. We can do this by promoting birth control methods in different countries. I come from India, where not everybody has access to food, water, education and basic amenities, and this is true for most of the world. It’s time for us to stop fighting with each other, start respecting one other, and ensure there are enough resources for everyone on this planet.”