Ceremonial turnover of new ballot printing machines

On 26 October 2024, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia, alongside National Printing Office (NPO) Director III Arjay Lim, Comelec Commissioners Ernesto Maceda Jr. and Rey Bulay, and Miru Inc. Vice President Cho Song Rea, attended the ceremonial turnover of new printing machines and the printing of test ballots for the 2026 National and Local Elections at the NPO in Quezon City.











