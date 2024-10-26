Celebrating the PHL-UK Friendship at the Great British Festival 2024

A bigger Great British Festival 2024 opened to the public in celebration of tbe Philippines-UK Friendship Day, aiming to promote mutual socioeconomic growth through education, technology, and environmental efforts.

"It was 78 years ago that Britain was not well-known to Filipinos because we are farther. What we've been wanting to do is change that and not make us geographically distanced. Our relationship has grown significantly," said British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils.

The Great British Festival featured stalls from Filipino and British businesses and institutions, including representatives from British universities and schools, at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, last 19-20 October.

The festival was organized with the support of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines and the British Council.

"We had a 50 percent increase in terms of companies who joined us this year, totaling to over 56 companies that vary across major UK companies and local brands. This only shows the growing bilateral relations and the Filipino-British business communities," said BCCP Executive Director Chris Nelson.

Amb. Beaufils noted that this year's festival highlighted British universities and schools, as applications for Chevening scholarships for Filipinos remain open until 5 November.

"We're deepening people-to-people relations. It's the first time we have an education pavilion. We have among the top universities in the world and more Filipinos want to study in the UK. The scholarship allows them to be fully funded," she said.

Chevening scholarships allow students to pursue one-year master’s degrees at any university in the UK, covering costs such as flights, accommodation, tuition, and other needs.

Recently, the UK government reported that 541 Filipinos have completed their master’s degrees in the UK through this scholarship, joining over 55,000 Chevening alumni worldwide.