Celebrating the PHL-UK Friendship at the Great British Festival 2024

A bigger Great British Festival 2024 opened to the public in celebration of tbe Philippines-UK Friendship Day, aiming to promote mutual socioeconomic growth through education, technology, and environmental efforts.
"It was 78 years ago that Britain was not well-known to Filipinos because we are farther. What we've been wanting to do is change that and not make us geographically distanced. Our relationship has grown significantly," said British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils.
The Great British Festival featured stalls from Filipino and British businesses and institutions, including representatives from British universities and schools, at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, last 19-20 October.
The festival was organized with the support of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines and the British Council.
"We had a 50 percent increase in terms of companies who joined us this year, totaling to over 56 companies that vary across major UK companies and local brands. This only shows the growing bilateral relations and the Filipino-British business communities," said BCCP Executive Director Chris Nelson.
Amb. Beaufils noted that this year's festival highlighted British universities and schools, as applications for Chevening scholarships for Filipinos remain open until 5 November.
"We're deepening people-to-people relations. It's the first time we have an education pavilion. We have among the top universities in the world and more Filipinos want to study in the UK. The scholarship allows them to be fully funded," she said.
Chevening scholarships allow students to pursue one-year master’s degrees at any university in the UK, covering costs such as flights, accommodation, tuition, and other needs.
Recently, the UK government reported that 541 Filipinos have completed their master’s degrees in the UK through this scholarship, joining over 55,000 Chevening alumni worldwide.
Apart from education, Amb. Beaufils said the British government is helping to enrich Filipinos' knowledge on environmental protection, including the use of clean energy resources and other community-led initiatives.
"Last month, Britain closed its last coal power station. We're spreading education but we're also complementing that with grant financing to smaller society organizations that work on biodiversity, mangroves, or coastal projects," she said.
Amb. Beaufils also commended the Philippine government for advocating for collective climate action from more developed nations, emphasizing climate finance to benefit less developed and vulnerable countries.
In August, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12019, the Loss and Damage Fund Board Act, aiming to attract financial support from developed countries to address climate change in developing nations. The Philippines hosts the LDF Board.
Amb. Beaufils added that the UK and the Philippines are collaborating to enhance cybersecurity and digital connectivity.
"Our relationship is modernizing. We're doing satellites together and addressing maritime security and other cutting-edge issues," she said.
While the Great British Festival showcased the embassy's support for addressing key challenges in the Philippines, it also entertained guests through cultural activities.
"It's a celebration of both nations. This event shares our culture, values, arts, and food, highlighting all we have in common," Amb. Beaufils said.
Guests enjoyed a joke session, a costume contest featuring iconic British characters, and a pub quiz. Filipino artists, including those from Ateneo de Manila University, also delighted the audience with performances of Broadway songs and British musicals.
The Philippines and the UK have celebrated their friendship on 20 October each year for 24 years.