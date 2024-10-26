Catapang assures Biazon sporting use for Bilibid’s Sunken Garden

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang disclosed plans to transform the Sunken Garden of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa into a future sports hub.

He said the plan is a significant milestone for BuCor and the Muntinlupa City government in their effort to make the city a vibrant sports hub in the country.

Catapang assured Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon that his dream of transforming the city into a leading sports hub will become a reality, as he committed to using the BuCor Sunken Garden as a sports facility and permanent training ground for football enthusiasts.

The commitment was made during the opening of the Football Festival Exhibition Game, featuring players from the NBP Minimum Security Camp.

The Football Festival was organized by Football Club Bilibid (FCB) manager Rafael Misa as part of the agency’s week-long celebration of National Correctional Consciousness Week.

“This is not merely a promise but a concrete step towards fulfilling the vision of Mayor Biazon and demonstrating the agency’s support for promoting healthy activities and providing opportunities for talent development in the city,” Catapang said.

He emphasized the importance of sports in education and character development, noting that the establishment of sports facilities creates a platform for social inclusion and community empowerment.

Biazon, for his part, pledged to build more sports facilities in the city, stressing that sports play a vital role in child development by fostering camaraderie and promoting sportsmanship.

Misa disclosed that FCB was formed to help children gain college scholarships through football.

So far, the organization has produced three scholars from San Beda College, three from the University of Perpetual Help, one from Far Eastern University, and a football ladies’ team from Muntinlupa High School, which represented the National Capital Region in the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa.