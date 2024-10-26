BYD Seal debuts at the 2024 Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit

Born to perform

The BYD Seal boasts an impressive profile that delivers the ultimate in electric vehicle performance without sacrificing comfort and practicality. It is powered by a dual-motor system providing all-wheel drive traction with a thrilling combined output of 529 PS and 670 Nm of torque. This enables the BYD Seal to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Its 82.6 kWh Blade Battery pack provides an impressive range of up to 580 km on a single charge, ensuring a dynamic driving experience over great distances.

The BYD Seal is the first BYD electric vehicle in the country that incorporates innovative Cell-to-Body Technology in its construction. This innovation, which is unique to the BYD Seal, makes the Blade battery pack an integrated structural member, enhancing chassis stiffness and contributing to improved handling and responsiveness. With a balanced 50/50 weight distribution, and a low center of gravity, the all-wheel drive BYD Seal offers better control during high-performance driving conditions.

The BYD Seal is also the first in the lineup to introduce Intelligent Torque Adaption Control, or iTAC. This innovative system revolutionizes traction control through fast processing and reaction times, intelligent allocation of drive torque and torque shift, and the application of negative torque output. iTAC avoids the engine lag associated with traditional traction control while enhancing driving performance, overall handling, and safety.

The latest BYD flagship performance sedan is equipped with Frequency Selective Damping shock absorbers that enhance ride quality and stability by adjusting damping characteristics based on road conditions and driving requirements. The dampers enhance the vehicle’s composure on smooth surfaces and performance applications while providing riding comfort on uneven roads. A double-wishbone front and a five-link rear suspension configuration ensure a smoother ride and exceptional handling during spirited runs. While large 344-mm perforated and ventilated rotor discs up front and 317-mm ventilated rotor discs at the back deliver reliable stopping power even under extreme driving conditions.

The BYD Seal is also the fastest-charging model in the lineup, as it introduces 150 kWh DC charging capability ensuring rapid battery charging from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes. With its wide temperature range heat pump that manages the battery pack’s operating parameters and its 12-Volt Lithium Iron Phosphate starter battery, the BYD Seal is set to deliver long exhilarating drives.

“The introduction of the BYD Seal signifies a pivotal moment for BYD as it continues its commitment to advancing electric mobility in the Philippines. The BYD Seal is the electric performance sedan made for drivers who crave speed, desire style and comfort, and demand performance from their electric vehicles,” says Bob Palanca, Managing Director of BYD Cars Philippines.

Designed to Electrify

The BYD Seal blends advanced technology and impressive performance. Its bold exterior, defined by the distinctive X-design concept, received the prestigious iF Design Award in 2023. Modern aesthetics are further enhanced by double U-shaped headlights, signature bumper-mounted LED daytime running lights, sleek dot matrix tail lights, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with 235/45 R19 tires for a standout presence on the road.

The BYD Seal measures 4,800 mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height and has a 2,920 mm wheelbase. Its roomy cabin experience with executive-sedan-sized legroom and space ensures practical everyday usability. With its 50-liter front storage and 400-liter trunk capacity, the BYD Seal Performance also provides convenient everyday usability.

Inside, the BYD Seal features a sleek cabin with a sophisticated black colorway and race-inspired suede accents. The interior exudes a premium feel with power-adjustable integrated sports seats that are luxuriously upholstered in leather and offer ventilation, heating, and a driver seat memory function. A panoramic glass roof adds natural light to the cabin, enhancing the overall ambiance and perception of space.

The interior is highlighted by two prominent digital displays—a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment system—striking the ideal balance between dynamic style and technology. Equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the infotainment system's Dynaudio 12-speaker configuration provides a theater-like audio experience.

Packed with advanced technology, the BYD Seal boasts dual 15W wireless chargers to keep mobile phones powered on the go. With wireless 4G connectivity, the BYD Seal allows for over-the-air software updates, ensuring it is equipped with the latest version of the BYD operating system and access to a growing number of apps to enhance vehicle enjoyment.

Safety a priority

The Seal is equipped with 8 airbags and the DiPilot Advanced Driver Assistance System, which includes Stop & Go Full-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control, Predictive Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind Spot Detection. A high-definition 360-degree view camera, Heads-up Display, and a radar system with six sensors provide Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Braking functions for extra awareness on the road.

This comprehensive suite of safety features has earned the BYD Seal prestigious 5-star Euro NCAP and 5-star ANCAP ratings, showcasing its commitment to safety.

"With its impressive blend of performance, safety, and advanced technology, we are excited to offer drivers an exceptional electric vehicle experience," shares Aiffy Liu, Country Head, BYD Philippines.

Availability and Pricing

The BYD Seal will be available in four stunning color options, including Arctic Blue, Atlantis Gray, Cosmos Black, and Aurora White. The new high-performance EV is priced at P2,548,000, and carries an 8-year or 160,000-km (whichever comes first) for the BYD Blade Battery, an 8-year or 150,000-km (whichever comes first) drive unit warranty, and a 6-year or 150,000-km vehicle warranty (whichever comes first).

This exceptional performance-driven electric vehicle showcases BYD's dedication to promoting electric mobility while providing extensive customer support and satisfaction through strong warranty options and an expanding dealership network.

For more on the BYD Seal and how it can enhance your driving experience, visit bydcarsphilippines.com.