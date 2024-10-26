BSB Junrose adds Liqui Moly to brand roster

Pasay City, Philippines — BSB Junrose Corporation, a key player in the local automotive aftermarket industry, has officially announced its partnership with Liqui Moly, Germany’s leading motor oil brand, further expanding its lineup of global automotive care products.
Founded in 1957, Liqui Moly is known for high-quality oils, lubricants, additives, and car maintenance products, with a presence in over 150 countries. The brand’s reputation for innovation has made it a favorite among both race car mechanics and daily drivers.
“Liqui Moly’s innovative and proprietary technologies align with BSB Junrose’s commitment to offer the most comprehensive range of high-quality automotive solutions in the country,” said BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan. “Our customers can now access some of the most sought-after products from the brand, including Molygen Molecular Friction Control and MoS2 Anti-Friction formulations.”
Bangayan noted that this partnership would enhance the company’s lineup of premium lubricants and car care products, offering benefits across vehicle types, from sports cars to family sedans. The partnership aims to provide reliable, high-performing products to meet diverse driving needs.
Liqui Moly products are designed to improve vehicle performance with enhanced engine protection, improved fuel efficiency, and extended car life. The brand’s portfolio of 4,000 items complements BSB Junrose’s customer service capabilities, with personnel trained nationwide to guide consumers on product use.
“Together, Liqui Moly and BSB Junrose can further enhance our commitment to bringing customer satisfaction so we can continue building and keeping trust and loyalty among our customers across the country,” Bangayan concluded.
For more information, visit BSB Junrose and QS booths at the 2024 Philippine International Motor Show at the World Trade Center in Pasay City from 24 to 27 October. BSB Junrose also distributes other premium brands, including JTEKT, 555, and Brembo.