BSB Junrose adds Liqui Moly to brand roster

Pasay City, Philippines — BSB Junrose Corporation, a key player in the local automotive aftermarket industry, has officially announced its partnership with Liqui Moly, Germany’s leading motor oil brand, further expanding its lineup of global automotive care products.

Founded in 1957, Liqui Moly is known for high-quality oils, lubricants, additives, and car maintenance products, with a presence in over 150 countries. The brand’s reputation for innovation has made it a favorite among both race car mechanics and daily drivers.

“Liqui Moly’s innovative and proprietary technologies align with BSB Junrose’s commitment to offer the most comprehensive range of high-quality automotive solutions in the country,” said BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan. “Our customers can now access some of the most sought-after products from the brand, including Molygen Molecular Friction Control and MoS2 Anti-Friction formulations.”