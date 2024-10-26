Bolden scores brace for Filipinas

Filipinas forward Sarina Bolden bagged a brace as they delivered a 3-0 win over Jordan in their Pink Ladies Week match late Saturday (Manila time) in Turkey.

Bolden put the Philippines on the scoreboard as early as the second minute after slotting home a header off a cross from Janae DeFazio.

Then, Bolden made it 2-0 in the 69th minute after scoring a penalty kick.

Katrina Guillou scored from a penalty kick in the 77th minute to make it a 3-0 lead for Filipinas.

The Philippines faces Kenya next on 30 October at the same venue.