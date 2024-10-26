BL stars Mew and Tul announce engagement

Thai actors Mew Suppasit and Tul Pakorn have made headlines with their engagement, proving once again that love wins.

Dressed in matching white suits, Mew popped the question to Tul during a press conference for his latest single. “Like I told you, this song is made for someone special. As you asked, the theme was a song for marriage,” Mew shared.

In a surprising twist, Tul had a ring of his own and responded with his own proposal. “There are a few who know. Thank you so much for being a good love of my life,” he said, after both accepted each other’s proposals.

“And I promise to be the same to you,” Mew replied, sealing their promise with a kiss, to the delight and laughter of the crowd.

This moment follows Thailand’s recent milestone in LGBTQ+ rights, with the Thai king signing same-sex marriage into law in September, making it the first Southeast Asian country to recognize marriage equality.

Known for their work in separate series, Mew rose to fame with TharnType alongside Gulf Kanawut, while Tul starred in Together With Me with Max Nattapol. The couple, who went public on their relationship in July, previously opened up about how they met, grew together, and navigated the challenges of being in the spotlight.

Reflecting on their journey, Tul shared his hope to express himself freely, regardless of public opinion.