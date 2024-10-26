SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rustan’s welcomes everyone to its Yuletide celebration.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — Christmas season is here! The festive spirit is alive and Rustan’s presents a wonderland of magic this holiday! Kicking off the season of giving, the iconic landmark is back — the celebrated window display is finally up! A ceremonial lighting was held at Rustan’s Makati along Ayala Avenue. This tradition, which dates back to the 1980s, has become a Christmas hallmark. A sight to behold, it spreads the holiday spirit to every passerby, leaving them with a simple yet profound joy — that is, the magic of Christmas.

Dette Tan and Marilu Batchelor.
DR. Vicky Belo.
Gerry and Jinky Sy.
Isabella and MJ Tantoco with kids Isoletta and Jose Ennio.
Gil Cuerva
This year, the window display playfully a modern interpretation of Santa’s journey, showcasing his preparations in the workshop and culminating in the joyous act of delivering gifts to children in the community. The stunning façade features giant Christmas ornaments that highlights the spectacle patrons encounter when they step into the illustrious store, inviting them to embrace the holiday spirit in a truly enchanting way.

Jackie Avecilla, Atty. Karen Jimeno McBride and Evan McBride.
Josh Colet and Danielle Martel Colet.
Julie Boschi and Bambina Olivares Wise.
Kathy Huang and Kaye Tinga.
Marimel Francisco
Rustan’s welcomes everyone to its Yuletide indulgence as it offers an immersive in store experience together with guests of honor — Lizzie Zobel, DoT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, COO of the Marketing and Promotions Arm of DOT Marga Nograles, Hayden Kho and Happy Ongpauco-Tiu — the show calls everyone to believe in the magic of Christmas through storytelling. 

Nina Huang, Mia Borromeo, Susan Joven, George Salud and Girlie Rodis.
Paolo Tantoco with son Zach and daughter Bella.
Rebecca and Chris Tantoco with son Andres.
Stephanie Chong and Mariano Garchitorena.
Tricia Centenera with daughters Zuri Cristina and Arabella Arrow.
Rustan’s invites shoppers to be part of a worthy cause with the introduction of the Rustan’s Christmas Bear, a heartwarming collectible designed to spread joy and goodwill. In line with Rustan’s tradition of giving back, FSP and Beauty Addict members who make a minimum purchase of P20,000 within 1 to 30 November will receive a Rustan’s Christmas Bear, symbolizing their contribution to this meaningful cause. A portion of the proceeds collected will benefit the Servants of Charity, an organization dear to the late Zenaida R. Tantoco, dedicated to caring for children with mental disabilities. Offering a preview of the season’s spirit of generosity, a delightful display of the bears will be showcased on the 5th floor starting 18 October along with the launch of their new Rustan’s Paper Bags and Gift Wrappers.

Follow RustansPH on Instagram and Facebook, and visit www.Rustans.com.

