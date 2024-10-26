Share the Christmas magic

Rustan’s invites shoppers to be part of a worthy cause with the introduction of the Rustan’s Christmas Bear, a heartwarming collectible designed to spread joy and goodwill. In line with Rustan’s tradition of giving back, FSP and Beauty Addict members who make a minimum purchase of P20,000 within 1 to 30 November will receive a Rustan’s Christmas Bear, symbolizing their contribution to this meaningful cause. A portion of the proceeds collected will benefit the Servants of Charity, an organization dear to the late Zenaida R. Tantoco, dedicated to caring for children with mental disabilities. Offering a preview of the season’s spirit of generosity, a delightful display of the bears will be showcased on the 5th floor starting 18 October along with the launch of their new Rustan’s Paper Bags and Gift Wrappers.

