Photos

An Eco-Wheelin' Treat

LOOK: Seres's Dongfeng Sokon (DFSK) Candy Mini is one of the electric vehicles being introduced to the Philippine market on Saturday, 26 October 2024, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. The Candy E-Car is a 3-door mini hatchback, available in three pastel colors (blue, green, and pink), with a 16.8Wh battery, a 30KW motor with screen, and a pure electric range of 220 km.