A fusion of talents — from choreographers to P-pop stars

In an electrifying event that marked a significant, a first-of-its-kind milestone in the P-Pop music scene, the much-anticipated music video for 1st One’s “Paalam Na” was finally unveiled at Hype Club in Quezon City in an exclusive watch party. The launch was not only a celebration of music but an exceptional confluence of two vibrant communities: the dance community and the P-pop family.

1st One’s Ace, the leader of the group explained, “We really designed our MV Music launch party this way. As a P-pop group whose members have such a deep grounding in dance; we are marking our spot as to who we are as artists, where we came from, what we love doing and what we’re capable of doing. After all, this genre that we call P-Pop, is heavily influenced by the foundational work of choreographers who tirelessly work behind the scenes. 1st One wants to fuse our two worlds together dance and P-Pop because, why not? Kung may magandang music, dapat may choreo (Because, why not? If there is good music , there should also be good choreography).”

Setting the stage: A night to remember

The venue was abuzz with anticipation as fans, dancers and industry insiders who gathered to witness this groundbreaking event: First on the agenda was a fierce dance battle courtesy of the best battlers in the dance community. The battlers came in all kinds of ages, shapes, sizes, styles, different backgrounds and skill levels.

Some battlers came from humble beginnings from local dance communities, some came from dance studios and others came from various dance crews who have been competing locally and internationally.

1st One’s Max says, “We, ourselves, came from dance crews in college; we trained; we choreographed, we competed. We grew as artists in the dance community. For 1st One, the way we choreograph our songs, we can say that they are so technically complex sometimes, that our supporters would request us to do tutorials or step-by-step instructions on how to do the dance so they can execute it well for their TikTok.”

The event was a celebration of collaboration and creativity. Notable figures from the dance world, including renowned choreographers and breakout dance crews, were present to support and celebrate this union.

Audience members were treated to a series of dance battles and spontaneous performances, further cementing the spirit of unity and collaboration that defined the evening.

1st One’s J added “We’re really excited to witness the dance battles. I saw the names of some really famous dancers. We want to learn some of their techniques, too. Baka may mapulot na bago (I could learn something new).”

The elimination rounds were fierce and feverish — 50 battlers, brutally trimmed down to only one winner and runner up. Crowned as the Dance Battle Champion was Jogoro Gragasin who took home P10,000. Runner-up was Kyle “Taz” Naval who brought home P5,000. A special MVP Award was given to the youngest battler 13-year-old Zhanea Kaemhiel Romulo who took home P3,000.

The difficult task of judging and eliminating the battlers rested on the shoulders famous choreographers and dance icons, including Crazy Beans (Philippine All Stars, Pitik Pinoy, Team X); Mickey Yatar (Imperial House of Waaacking Philippines, HOME: a Company of Creatives); and Jyxb Tha Alphaeus ( Autonomicass Crew, Hybrids of Freedom, A-Team PH).