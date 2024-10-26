67M registered voters for 2025 polls — Comelec

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ink, paper and machines. Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia is joined by National Printing Office Director Arjay Lim, Comelec Commissioners Ernesto Maceda Jr. and Rey Bulay, as well as Miru Inc. vice president Cho Song Rea at the NPO for the ceremonial turnover of printing machines and test ballots to be used for next year's elections. Photograph by analy labor for the daily tribune
Published on

There are over 67 million registered Filipino voters for the 2025 polls, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Based on its latest data, there are a total of 67,644,329 registered voters. Of this, 34,434,434 are female while 33,209,895 are male.

Calabarzon emerged as the most vote-rich region with 9,689,757 voters.

“We already received reports coming from 93 percent of the Election Officers nationwide,” Comelec chairperson Garcia said during the ceremonial turnover of new printing machines and the printing of test ballots for the next year’s elections at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City.

“For the information of everyone, we will print ballots based on how many voters as there are, unlike in the past [that] there were always excess ballots. Now, we will no longer print excess ballots),” Garcia added.

He assured full transparency during the whole process of the printing of ballots.

“We will assure you of complete transparency in the printing of all the ballots here at the National Printing Office,” Garcia said.

“From Day 1, the printing of the test ballots, up to the last when we are to ship the ballots, everybody will be present to observe for themselves how we are going to print and prepare the most important document in an election, which are actually the ballots,” he added.

He assured that for every ballot that the NPO will print will be properly accounted for to avoid any issue and doubt.

