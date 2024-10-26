31 Pampanga barangays flooded

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Around 31 Barangays in this province are flooded, forcing 370 Kapampangans to seek shelter at evacuation centers.

According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, 130 families are now staying at three evacuation centers.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office said that these affected families are from the towns of Lubao, Arayat and Masantol.

17 of the 31 Barangays are in Masantol, six are in Macabebe, while five are in Minalin, and one in Santo Tomas.

The heaviest hit are the Barangays of Masantol, with tropical storm “Kristine” leaving the areas with 1.5 feet of flood water.

Here in San Fernando, two Barangays are reported flooded, namely Maimpis and Panderas.

During Kristine’s wake, some 6,460 families or a total of 21,144 individuals were adversely affected. These individuals are from the towns of Lubao, Arayat and Mansantol.