200 Caloocan families get land allocations

Almost 200 families recently received Certificates of Entitlement for Lot Allocation (CELA) during a ceremony led by the Caloocan City government and its Housing and Relocation Office (HARO).

The beneficiaries, long-time residents of Sitio Gitna in Barangay 166 and Block 105 in Camarin, Barangay 174, can now secure legal titles to their lots, granting them stability and ownership.

Local officials congratulated the families, urging them to maintain their properties not just for themselves, but for future generations. “This opportunity is for your children and grandchildren,” officials said.

The city government has pledged continued support through various housing initiatives. Alongside the CELA program, socialized housing efforts aim to provide affordable solutions for more families.

City officials vowed to assist more families in securing homes before the year’s end, while community leaders welcomed the initiative as a step toward addressing housing challenges.

The issuance of lot ownership certificates is seen as a significant move to empower families and strengthen the sense of community. As housing programs continue, the city aims to foster a more inclusive environment where families can thrive.