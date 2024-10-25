‘You Ask, I Answer’

On feeling nauseous

Nausea is a feeling of uneasiness in the stomach. Some could be on the verge of vomiting. These could be caused by :

1. Nervousness or anxiety: What is bothering you emotionally that is causing you to be stressed? Rule this out first.

“Butterflies in your stomach” could be the result of thinking too much. When you are nervous, stomach acids build up. Take a moment, breathe deeply, stay calm. Center yourself.

2. Hunger: That’s right. Hunger pangs can give you that unsettling queasiness in the tummy. Eat something healthy. Try a banana or apple for starters.

3. Motion sickness: Every movement you make can make you lose your balance. That spinning sensation can make your tummy feel sick. Get a paper bag. Breathe into it.

Consult your doctor to rule out vertigo, etc. You might need medication.

4. Migraines: This can cause headache nausea. Stop what you are doing. Keep still. Close your eyes. Take a magnesium supplement with meals.

See a doctor ASAP.

5. Pregnancy: You could be pregnant. See your OB-GYN immediately.

How to minimize wrinkles

Wrinkles cannot be avoided but they can be managed and minimized. See your dermatologist. Have a proper cleaning and moisturizing treatment.