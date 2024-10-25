‘You Ask, I Answer’

On feeling nauseous
Nausea is a feeling of uneasiness in the stomach. Some could be on the verge of vomiting. These could be caused by :
1. Nervousness or anxiety: What is bothering you emotionally that is causing you to be stressed? Rule this out first.
“Butterflies in your stomach” could be the result of thinking too much. When you are nervous, stomach acids build up. Take a moment, breathe deeply, stay calm. Center yourself.
2. Hunger: That’s right. Hunger pangs can give you that unsettling queasiness in the tummy. Eat something healthy. Try a banana or apple for starters.
3. Motion sickness: Every movement you make can make you lose your balance. That spinning sensation can make your tummy feel sick. Get a paper bag. Breathe into it.
Consult your doctor to rule out vertigo, etc. You might need medication.
4. Migraines: This can cause headache nausea. Stop what you are doing. Keep still. Close your eyes. Take a magnesium supplement with meals.
See a doctor ASAP.
5. Pregnancy: You could be pregnant. See your OB-GYN immediately.
How to minimize wrinkles
Wrinkles cannot be avoided but they can be managed and minimized. See your dermatologist. Have a proper cleaning and moisturizing treatment.
Here are some home remedies:
1. Virgin coconut oil: The gentlest form of oil you can apply to your face and entire body.
2. Body Scrub: Remove dry skin first before applying any kind of oil on your skin. Use the old-fashioned sugar and VCO.
3. Skin ritual: Always follow the traditional regimen of cleanse, exfoliate, tone and moisturize.
Simple toner is Witch Hazel, never alcohol.
4. Minimize sun exposure or avoid it completely: Always use a sunblock daily, SPF 35 minimum
5. Never sleep with make up on: It will add more dirt build up on your skin.
6. Hydrate: Drink 10 glasses of water daily.
7. Get enough quality sleep.
8. Never touch your face with unwashed hands: Your hands need a good washing before you touch your face.
9. Stop frowning or making faces: They deepen expression lines.
10. Botox can temporarily address problematic lines: Ask your dermatologist.
A flatter tummy
1. Exercise your core daily: Go to the gym or do your stomach crunches and sit- ups every day.
2. Cut back on carbohydrates and sugar.
3. Eat a light dinner.
4. Avoid carbonated drinks: They can bloat your tummy.
5. Eat healthy: Increase your vegetables and fruit intake. Avoid animal fat.
More tips are coming as the holidays draw nearer.
Affirmation: “I am looking and feeling better every day.”
Love and Light.