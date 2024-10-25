Wiseman, Murray suffer early injuries

NEW YORK (AFP) — Indiana Pacers slotman James Wiseman, the former No. 2 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft choice who has battled injuries throughout his career, tore his left Achilles tendon while New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray suffered a fractured left hand in the early stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The 23-year-old Wiseman was hurt during the Pacers season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

“An MRI taken earlier today confirmed that Wiseman tore his left Achilles tendon, and the team and Wiseman are working together to evaluate treatment options,” the Pacers said in a statement.

Wiseman exited in the first quarter of the game. He appeared to be injured as he stepped back after shooting a three-pointer, planting his leg awkwardly and finally being helped to limp from the court by teammate Obi Toppin.

Wiseman joined Indiana this off-season after more than a season with the Pistons.

He was taken by the Golden State Warriors with the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, but knee and wrist injuries limited Wiseman to 39 games in his rookie season.