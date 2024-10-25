View of luxury

With its world-class service, diverse room lineup, wide selection of premium amenities, sumptuous dining options and great location, The Lake Hotel Tagaytay is no wonder in the radar of travelers.

Founded in 2009, the hotel has earned prominence as one of the properties in Tagaytay that boasts of the most perfect view of the world-famous Taal Lake and Volcano.

Set at a prime location at the heart of the city, the three-story Mediterranean-inspire hotel provides guests with ease of access to various tourists destinations and local restaurants while offering deluxe recreational facilities within the hotel itself including an infinity pool, a fitness center and a game room. Banquet facilities are available for corporate functions and celebrations of life events.

Tagaytay is just a quick drive from the country’s capital, approximately 55 kilometers south. It has become a favorite travel destination of both local and foreign tourists for the countless activities one may enjoy including horseback riding, picnics, trekking and sightseeing.

