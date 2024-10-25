UST Singers achieves Grand Prix Award at 10th Grieg International Choir Festival

The University of Santo Tomas Singers recently concluded the 18-day international concert and competition tour Beyond All Praising, covering Switzerland and Norway from 13 to 30 September.

The mixed choral group brought home multiple awards from the 10th Grieg International Choir Festival, including the coveted Grand Prix Award.

UST Singers captivated audiences in the cities of Goldach, Schaffhausen, Winterthur, Stein am Rhein and Bern. The 32-strong group resonated deeply with both local communities and Filipino expatriates as they shared their artistry and celebrated Filipino excellence.

During their visit, the choir had the honor of meeting with His Excellency Bernard Faustino Dy, the Philippine Ambassador to Switzerland, reaffirming their dedication to showcasing the Philippines’ rich cultural heritage through music.

Under the masterful guidance of its founder and conductor, Professor Fidel Gener Calalang Jr., the UST Singers delivered a breathtaking performance that earned them the coveted Grand Prix award on 29 September. The group’s highly virtuosic rendition of “Sagayan,” a powerful piece from the contemporary Filipino choral work Mangá Pakalagián by Nilo Alcala, captivated the audience and judges alike.

UST Singers also secured first prize in the Mixed Choir category and Second Prize in the Folk Music category. Its winning repertoire included “Daluyong” by Ily Matthew Maniano, a poignant tribute to the victims of Super Typhoon “Yolanda”; “Norwegian Alleluia” by Kim Andre Arnesen, a beautiful piece that seamlessly blends Nordic folk traditions with a modern choral setting; and the contemporary sacred piece “Chariots” by Dutch-born South African Composer Péter Louis van Dijk.

Named after the renowned Norwegian classical composer Edvard Grieg, the 10th Grieg International Choir Festival provided a platform for the UST Singers to compete against 30 other choirs from 10 countries all over the world such as Estonia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovakia, Germany, Latvia, Poland, Denmark and Norway.

As the sole Asian and Filipino representative at the festival, the UST Singers made history by becoming the first Filipino and Asian choir to claim the Grand Prix award in the competition’s history. This remarkable achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to cultural diplomacy and musical excellence on the world stage.