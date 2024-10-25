Upstream water flow threatens Tuguegarao Bridge

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan — The Buntun Bridge is at a critical water level of 11.1 meters as of 2 a.m. Friday, with the Cagayan River continuing to rise.

According to the latest bulletin from the Cagayan Provincial Office, the water level at the Buntun Bridge has been at a critical point since 3:30 a.m. yesterday.

The Tuguegarao City Social Welfare and Development Office reported that 945 families, or 3,517 individuals, across 33 barangays have been affected by the flooding.

Earlier, Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Ting Que led the distribution of relief packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the areas of Balzain East and Centro 10.

Several houses in Barangays Villa Maria and Lanna in Enrile, Cagayan, are submerged in waist-deep floodwaters.

In Ilagan, Isabela, residents of Barangay Fugu have started cleaning their homes as floodwaters recede. However, numerous rice fields in Sta. Isabel Norte remain submerged.

The Sangguniang Kabataan of Sta. Isabel Norte reported that no residential homes have been affected by the rising water.

Cauayan City Mayor Jaycee Dy visited residents in Barangay Alicaocao, where the bridge remains underwater as the Cagayan River’s water level stays high.

As of yesterday, one spillway gate at Magat Dam was open, with the water level at 188.73 meters, still below its normal high-water level of 193 meters.