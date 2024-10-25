UB, Mercury Drug launch dedicated health card

The Aboitiz Group’s banking arm, and the country’s leading drugstore in the Philippines, have recently launched a credit card designed to reward consumers for prioritizing their health and wellness.

The UnionBank Mercury Credit Card was unveiled at an exclusive event last 18 October 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, treating guests to a slew of activities like indoor cycling and yoga classes, as well as an ON runway show, which featured Swiss-engineered performance running shoes and apparel.

With the new UnionBank Mercury Credit Card, users are not only encouraged to stay on top of their health, but also to be rewarded for it.

Manoj Varma, consumer banking head of UnionBank of the Philippines, described the card as a groundbreaking financial product that stands out in the market.

“This isn’t just another rewards card. The UnionBank Mercury Card is designed to meet the growing demand for wellness-oriented financial tools, and it does so with unparalleled value,” he said.

For health-conscious clients

Further, he said the new UnionBank Mercury Credit Card was completely reimagined to cater to a new generation of health-conscious consumers.

The new modern design, featuring the iconic ‘Mercury Man,’ makes it not only visually appealing but symbolic of Mercury Drug’s decades-long commitment to promoting health and well-being.

For her part, Vivian Azcona, President of Mercury Drug, shared her excitement about the partnership, noting that the card is more than a financial tool, but a symbol of Mercury Drugs’ commitment to helping Filipinos lead healthier lives.

“The UnionBank Mercury Card is designed to empower our customers to make healthier choices while being rewarded for it. It truly aligns with Mercury Drug’s vision of promoting health and wellness for all Filipinos,” she said.