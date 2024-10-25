Turning houses into dream homes

A contemporary designed home in Quezon City has provided the canvas for the team at Mod and Noble Design Studio. The owners wanted an industrial chic design and home decor to align with their preferences.

The family of five dreams of a home that would suit their tastes, enhance functionality, maximize space and have more aesthetic appeal. The Ferndale Project started in May 2022 and took four months to decide on the final plan.

Transforming the owner’s wishes to the design phase of the build was a breeze according to Mod and Noble’s CEO and design director IDr. Julienne Iris Taguinod and vice president, COO and Marketing director IDr. Patrick Roy Javier. The challenging part was turning the design into reality.

“Bihira kaming maka-encounter ng family na supportive sa industrial [brutalist] design. Kasi we’re talking about exposed ceiling[s], medyo rough textures, maraming kanto — hindi siya friendly sa bata. Tapos usually bachelor or bachelorette lang ‘yong may type nito (“We rarely encounter a family that is supportive of industrial [brutalist] design because we’re talking about exposed ceilings, somewhat rough textures and a lot of corners — it’s not kid friendly. Usually, only bachelors or bachelorettes have this type),” Mod and Noble said.

Every aspect of the design such as the materials, space planning and the perspectives took some time to complete since the team had to get approval from their clients. After everything was settled, the project proceeded smoothly.