Tirades vs Dutertes normal, says Sara brother

The tirades against Vice President Sara Duterte are “normal,” said her brother, Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte, considering that their family is an “enemy” of the Marcos administration.

His sister has been the subject of mounting criticism and a congressional probe but the lawmaker is unbothered, saying it’s the price of entering national politics.

“That’s normal because we are the administration’s enemy. Who are those commenting? Of course, they’re allies,” he said in an interview. “That’s normal in politics.”

While the Vice President is at the center of a House investigation into her alleged misuse of funds, her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, is in the same boat as the subject of both House and Senate probes into his bloody drug war.

Paolo Duterte said he had no doubt the investigations were ordered by “higher ups” to pin down their family.

“To investigate the Dutertes, that perhaps was the mandate to them,” he said, alluding to members of Congress.

In a recent press briefing, Sara Duterte had sharp words for her running mate, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which confirmed their falling out.

She said she was never friends with Marcos and their relationship was anchored on winning the 2022 election under the UniTeam ticket.

She also criticized the President, calling him ineffective. She said she daydreamed about beheading him.

She also threatened to exhume the remains of Marcos’s late father and namesake and dump it in the West Philippine Sea should the political attacks against her and her family not stop.

Her “foul” remarks drew widespread condemnation, particularly from administration allies, who deemed it unbecoming of the second-highest official.