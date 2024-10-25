Third-world problem, first-world solution

Motorists will conveniently zip through traffic on what used to be infamously obstructed roads and highways in North Luzon.

Thanks to Japan International Cooperation Agency’s recently completed expansion of the Arterial Road Bypass Project in Bulacan, which is expected to further bring about a significant decline in congestion.

The three-phase ARBP is a roughly 25-kilometer national road designed to make traffic flow in the vicinity of the towns of Guiguinto, Plaridel, Pulilan and Baliuag.

It connects the Pan-Philippine Highway with the North Luzon Expressway, both of which JICA had previously financed.

Building the two-lane road along the 25-kilometer section was the focus of ARBP Phases 1 and 2, which were finished in 2012 and 2018.

With the recent completion of Phase 3, the entire bypass route was extended to four lanes.

At least 15,000 vehicles are expected to be diverted from the frequently congested Pan-Philippine highway, with reduction in travel time between the municipalities of Balagtas and San Rafael from around one hour to nearly half the time compared to the previous route.

Japan’s commitment extends beyond mere financial assistance; it encompasses the sharing of advanced technology and expertise in engineering and project management, providing training and resources to local professionals, ensuring that knowledge and skills are transferred to the Filipinos.

The ARBP in Bulacan, amounting to ¥20,213 million of generous financial assistance by JICA, is among its large-scale road and bridge infrastructure cooperation in the Philippines.

Other projects include the Davao City Bypass, Dalton Pass East Alignment Road, 4th Cebu-Mactan Bridge, and Road Network Development Project in BARMM.

There are ongoing discussions for future infrastructure projects with JICA, such as the second San Juanico Bridge in Leyte and Samar, and Central Mindanao High Standard Highway.

JICA has one of the largest Official Development Assistance portfolios in the Philippines known for infrastructure and capacity development of counterpart organizations.