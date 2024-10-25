Tale of two republics

The recent celebration of Czech Republic’s 106th Independence Day in the Philippines featured a plethora of cultural performances and a focus on solidarity and improved bilateral ties.

Flags from both nations flew colorfully across the venue, a flagrant symbol of shared values and aspirations.

Speeches flowed on the ways these relationships between the two republics have improved security, trade, cross-cultural interaction to address global challenges and fortify each other’s economic resilience.

Ambassador Karel Hejč emphasized how this closer relationship has been seen through significant diplomatic visits.

He cited the Czech Republic’s past experience with Russian imperialism and thanked the Philippines for its resolute stance against Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine.

The Czech Republic’s steadfast support for the Philippines, notably in the South China Sea conflict, was reiterated by Hejč in Filipino, stressing that international law is unquestionably in favor of the Philippines.

DFA Undersecretary Jesus Domingo recognized half the century’s worth of diplomatic relations between two like-minded nations.

As the cooperation grows and their dedication to a rules-based international order is demonstrated, Domingo voiced confidence in the partnership’s future.

In addition to a variety of Czech fare, guests were served draft Pilsner Urquell beer, renowned across the world for its brewing heritage.