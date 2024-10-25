Swede dreams

Life happens, and so does a sleeplessness.

Did you know that the Philippines ranks fourth as the most sleep-deprived country in the world?

According to a 2023 study by consumer research and data analytics company Milieu Insight, 56 percent of Filipinos log less than seven hours of sleep per day. Japan takes the top spot, followed by South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

The same study indicated that the cause of sleep deprivation among Filipinos is digitalization, particularly the use of mobile phones.