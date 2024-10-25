Swede dreams

Life happens, and so does a sleeplessness.
Did you know that the Philippines ranks fourth as the most sleep-deprived country in the world?
According to a 2023 study by consumer research and data analytics company Milieu Insight, 56 percent of Filipinos log less than seven hours of sleep per day. Japan takes the top spot, followed by South Korea and Saudi Arabia.
The same study indicated that the cause of sleep deprivation among Filipinos is digitalization, particularly the use of mobile phones.
Instead of focusing solely on the number of hours of sleep, it is also important to consider sleep quality.
“Poor sleep can increase daytime fatigue and make it more difficult to enjoy life,” said Eric Zhou from the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School.”
IKEA Pasay City, home to the world’s largest IKEA store, has everything you need for a good night’s sleep.
“We believe good sleep is essential to a healthier, happier life. That’s why, at IKEA Pasay, we’re showcasing practical, affordable solutions to help people get the rest they deserve,” said Daniel Rivero, IKEA Pasay City store manager.
The Vestmarka spring mattress, which offers supreme comfort and support, can be paired with the Klubbsporre ergonomic pillow, which is perfectly adaptive and contoured to support side and back sleepers.
The Förnuftig air purifier, designed to improve air quality for better sleep, and the Majgull black-out curtains are ideal for transforming any space into a peaceful sanctuary.
For those looking for multifunctional furniture, the Malm storage bed helps keep the bedroom organized, while the Symfonisk picture frame with the Sonos WiFi speaker delivers high-quality audio through a space-saving design that seamlessly blends art and sound.
