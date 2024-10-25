Swede bounties flow

Sweden regards the Philippines as a valued partner and one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets.

The Philippine government’s priorities align well with the Swedish resource base and offerings, believing there is sufficient room for improved cooperation in a variety of sectors.

During Swedish State Secretary Håkan Jevrell’s recent visit to the Philippines, he emphasized the importance of healthcare, mining, defense, and digitization in strengthening Sweden’s long-term alliance with the Philippines.

The country has demonstrated substantial support for the renewed negotiations of a free trade deal between the European Union and the Philippines.

Last September, the Swedish government established an Indo-Pacific defense policy direction, with the goal of strengthening collaboration with regional countries on defense equipment, research, and technology to promote peace and stability.

Some 40 major Swedish companies have local operations in the Philippines, in industries such as sustainable and responsible mining (Atlas Copco, Epiroc, Sandvik, and Volvo Trucks and Construction Equipment), telecommunications (Ericsson), healthcare (AstraZeneca and Elekta) and aerospace, defense and security (Saab).

In addition, numerous other Swedish enterprises are working with partners in the Philippines, while others are looking at further extending their local footprint.

Jevrell managed the formation of a strategic collaboration to speed up cancer-control activities in the Philippines.

The collaboration will encompass programs across the cancer-care continuum, with a primary focus on cancer prevention, early detection and treatment.

Sweden is a global pioneer in cancer-control initiatives, with modern care centered on early detection and prevention, backed up by national screening programs and strong public health regulations.

The country encourages a holistic approach to cancer treatment and offers patients holistic support throughout their cancer journey by combining therapy, palliative care, and survivorship efforts.

The Swedish-Philippine cancer-care collaboration will begin in Bataan, with the goal of transforming cancer care in the province and establishing a baseline for national adoption.

It will follow a quadruple-helix approach, encouraging collaboration among government, academia, the commercial sector and civil society.

A transformative relationship between the two countries is also intended to enhance sustainable mining practices in the Philippines.