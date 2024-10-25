Shigeoka brothers target Jerusalem

Melvin Jerusalem will face either one of the fighting Shigeoka brothers when he makes the second defense of the World Boxing Council (WBC) ninimumweight crown.

JC Mananquil, who promotes Jerusalem, told DAILY TRIBUNE on Friday that the fight will likely take place in “March or April 2025 in Japan.

Since Japanese promoters hold the right to his second defense, the probable challenger for Jerusalem is Ginjiro or his brother Yudai, whom the Filipino champion took the WBC crown away from during the first quarter of the year.

Yudai suffered two knockdowns in losing to Jerusalem.

Ginjiro, who had also lost another version of the world 105-lb title — the International Boxing Federation jewels to Pedro Taduran last July also on Japanese territory — is also being considered.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem, coming off an impressive mandatory defense against Mexican Luis Castillo, will attend the WBC’s annual convention in Hamburg, Germany, this December.

He will be joined there by Mananquil.

Shortly after the holidays, Jerusalem will head back to training camp with lead trainer Michael Domingo.