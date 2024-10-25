SeaTrace and Marriott lead Movement towards Phl food sustainability

The 9th Annual Philippine Sustainability Movement Event, led by SeaTrace International and Marriott Manila, concluded on 22 October, 2024, drawing stakeholders from Philippine and international governments, embassies, chambers of commerce, environmental groups, and private sector leaders, particularly in the hotel and culinary industries. The event emphasized eco-friendly sourcing and sustainable supply chains, focusing on transforming food systems to embrace sustainability.

For nearly a decade, this event has mobilized the hotel industry and its supply chains toward environmental initiatives.

Christian Schmidradner, Managing Partner and COO of SeaTrace, highlighted this year's theme, "Transforming food systems toward sustainability."

"The exchange of ideas between the participants and the creation of new collaboration projects was the goal, especially between the private sector, NGOs, and the government," he said.

The WWF’s Great Food Puzzle report for the Philippines, unveiled during the event, identified strengths and areas for improvement in the country’s food system, underscoring gaps in strategy and implementation to meet climate and biodiversity targets by 2030.

Melody Melo-Rijk, WWF Project Manager for Sustainable Consumption and Production, noted, "As we piece together the Great Food Puzzle, we are reminded that responsible sourcing is key to protecting both our oceans and livelihoods."

Focus on Fisheries and Marine Conservation

Sustainable fisheries and marine conservation were central to discussions. Leaders from organizations like Better Seafood Philippines, WWF, and Oceana highlighted initiatives to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, which accounts for 27-40% of fish caught, causing substantial economic losses.

Atty. Gloria Estenzo Ramos, Vice President of Oceana, stressed, “Our oceans hold the key to both feeding the world and preserving our planet.”

Efforts to expand sustainability certifications, such as the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for yellowfin tuna, have benefited nearly 2,000 fishers. The blue swimming crab fishery, supporting thousands of workers in the Visayan Sea, was also a focus, with plans to enhance sustainability through management strategies.

Plastic Waste Reduction in Hospitality

Plastic waste reduction was another major topic. The Philippines generates approximately 2.7 million tons of plastic annually, 20% of which ends up in the ocean.

Marian Ledesma, Zero Waste Campaigner at Greenpeace Philippines, stated, “Cutting down plastic production and use is no longer optional – it’s an urgent action businesses must take. Plastic pollution is choking our oceans, endangering wildlife, threatening human health, and accelerating the climate crisis. The Philippine Sustainability Movement is leading by example with its plastic reduction measures, and it's time for other companies to follow suit.”

Hotels, including Marriott Manila, are implementing solutions like replacing plastic bottles with glass. Rob Boreham, Managing Director of Hospitality Innovations by Quorate Inc. Philippines, voiced optimism: "We're thrilled to have supported the 2024 event and to demonstrate our sustainability program.”

Advancing ESG and Sustainable Practices

Global leaders shared insights on organic farming, animal welfare, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. Chef Meik Brammer, Executive Chef at Manila Marriott, reflected, "It has always been my passion to create experiences that not only delight the palate but also respect and preserve the environment.”

International organizations and embassies participated, reinforcing the global nature of sustainability challenges. Oliver Fritsch, CEO of Binca Group, remarked, “Climate change is a global game-changer in sustainability. We need strong networks of stakeholders to make the supply chain greener, so we can truly make a difference.”

Reflecting on the event’s success, Schmidradner stated, “This year’s event demonstrated the power of collaboration in achieving sustainability. We are thrilled to see a stronger commitment from diverse sectors every year and to foster conversations that will lead to impactful change, which will grow further in the next years. I am excited to celebrate the movement’s 10-year-anniversary next year. It will grow again.”