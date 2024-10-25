RIVALS COLLIDE: La Salle puts streaking Ateneo to test

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. — UE vs NU

6:30 p.m. — La Salle vs Ateneo

Defending champion De La Salle University doesn’t need to be reminded that standings and win streaks bear no weight in a rivalry match against archrival Ateneo de Manila University.

The Green Archers may have already advanced into the Final Four on a red-hot six-game tear, but all that will be thrown out of the window when they face the Blue Eagles in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament second round rematch today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“It will never change, whether where you are now and what’s your standing, you just forget everything because it’s gonna be Ateneo,” La Salle head coach Topex Robinson said.

So, Robinson and the rest of La Salle brace for fireworks when the battle erupts at 6:30 p.m. — regardless of the Green Archers sporting a tournament-best 9-1 win-loss record against Ateneo’s 3-6 slate.

“We know they’re also coming off a good run. Their guys are really picking up the system. Their staff are doing theirs with coach Tab. There’s always gonna be excitement. You know, you play one of the best programs and there’s so much history in this and we’re just grateful to be a part of it,” Robinson added.

The Green Archers rolled past Adamson University, 70-45, last Sunday to secure a second straight semifinals ticket.

Now, La Salle is aiming to get closer to a twice-to-beat advantage and it starts against the same squad it crushed in the first round, 74-61, last 15 September.

But then again past results won’t assure anything.

“Nothing but respect to Ateneo and Coach Tab (Baldwin). We all know that regardless of their standings, they’re a different animal when playing La Salle. That makes me super excited,” Green Archers star and reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao said.

La Salle is fresh from a weeklong rest, the same respite Ateneo got following the postponement of last Wednesday’s playdate that pitted the Blue Eagles against struggling Adamson University due to severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

Ateneo has found a resurgence as of late following a forgettable first round, winning back-to-back games for a share of fifth to sixth with the Falcons and Far Eastern University — just a full game behind of fourth-running University of Santo Tomas (4-6).

The Blue Eagles defeated the Growling Tigers, 67-64, last Sunday with Andrew Bongo, Chris Koon, Shaun Tuano, Ian Espinosa and rookie Jared Bahay showing the way.

“We all know that the philosophy of the Blue Eagle program is that process yields results,” Baldwin said.

“It’s really consistent with what we’ve always taught. It’s just that there’s more pressure on the process externally because people want results. But we will maintain, you know, our same, I guess, integrity to the purpose that we always try to maintain.”

Meanwhile, University of the East aims to rebound against cellar-dweller National University at 2 p.m.

The Red Warriors, who are running third with a 5-3 card, saw their five-game winning streak halted by the revenge-seeking Green Archers, 68-77, at the start of the second round.

UE was supposed to face University of the Philippines last Wednesday but was postponed due to “Kristine” battering Luzon, Visayas and parts of Mindanao leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, are at the bottom with a 2-7 slate.

After opening the second round with back-to-back defeats, NU is pushed on a must-win situation the rest of the way to stay in the Final Four chase.