Ride-hailing inDrive assists holiday-bound motorists

With holiday travel expected to surge during Undas and the Christmas season, ride-hailing app inDrive has enhanced its security features and ramped up driver training with the #inDriveLigtasBiyahe campaign to ensure safe rides for all users.

The company recently updated its data protection policies and strengthened its annual training program, which covers road safety, regulations, and service standards.

Afanasii Petrov, inDrive’s Business Development manager for Southeast Asia, emphasized the need for these enhancements, noting the app’s commitment to ongoing security improvements.

“At inDrive, we use machine learning and collaborate closely with groups like Laban TNVS to improve safety. By staying connected with the latest tech and feedback from the ground, we aim to keep our drivers and passengers safe — particularly during high-traffic seasons,” Petrov said.

The app now features strengthened in-app security options that enhance both data protection and in-ride safety. New protocols include advanced encryption for user data, regular system audits, and a clear approach to data handling, ensuring transparency and security at every stage.

InDrive has also updated its Safety Center, allowing its support team to contact up to five trusted contacts during emergencies. Additionally, the app’s review system has been refined to track driver performance, identifying those who may need further evaluation based on passenger feedback.

To keep up with security trends, inDrive uses machine learning to detect fraudulent documents during driver onboarding, automate vehicle photo verification, and moderate both driver and passenger avatars for compliance and accuracy.

As part of the security upgrades, inDrive is rolling out smaller, targeted updates to maintain speed and reliability. These updates will use AI to identify and respond quickly to potential threats.

The company’s security measures extend beyond technology with comprehensive training for partner drivers. Through a partnership with Laban TNVS, inDrive’s mandatory data privacy program educates drivers on internet security and regulatory compliance, reinforcing privacy as a top priority.

InDrive ensures that security and compliance policies are consistently communicated throughout a driver’s time with the platform, starting at onboarding. Continuous refresher courses also aim to instill a strong culture of security and privacy.