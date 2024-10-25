Rhea for all

For many Filipinos, the high cost of branded medicines makes it difficult to receive proper treatment in time.

Recognizing this gap, Rhea Generics is taking proactive steps to support the government’s efforts in promoting affordable healthcare through generics.

The brand is aligned with the Department of Health to promote the use of generics in line with the Generics Act and the Universal Health Care Act, which aim to provide essential healthcare for Filipinos, regardless of income.

To further elevate the standard of generic medicines in the Philippines, Rhea Generics has worked with global leaders like Pfizer, Viatris, Sanofi, GSK, Otsuka, Merck, Fresenius, Kabi, AstraZeneca, Lunbeck, OEP Philippines, Boehringer Ingelheim and Bayer.

This commitment to excellence strengthens Rhea’s mission to enhance healthcare in the Philippines.

Rhea Generics understands it’s not just about providing medicines; it is about empowering people with knowledge.

As part of its mission, Rhea actively educates communities about the safety, effectiveness, and benefits of choosing trusted generic medicines.

Through grassroots campaigns, Rhea helps debunk the common misconception that generic medicines are less effective than branded drugs, emphasizing that they are equally effective.

By fostering an informed public, Rhea Generics strengthens its role in creating a healthier nation.

“RHEA Generics offers a wide portfolio of medicines, ranging from treatments for chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes to antibiotics for acute infections. What makes Rhea Generics stand out is that our medicines are produced in facilities where innovator medicines are made, ensuring world-class quality at an affordable price,” said PHILUSA marketing head Maya Leander.

“Additionally, consumers will also get to take advantage of Rhea Generics’ wide availability at 1,200 Mercury Drug outlets nationwide — making high-quality generic medicines not only affordable but also accessible to more Filipinos.”