Remulla lauds NBI for drug bust near Palace

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday hailed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for its successful anti-drug operation that resulted in the arrest of a drug peddler in the Malacañang complex in San Miguel, Manila.

In a statement, Remulla said the Department of Justice (DoJ) extended its sincere appreciation to the NBI for its exemplary effort in apprehending the suspected drug pusher.

“This decisive action by the NBI exemplifies the effectiveness of our criminal justice system under the Bagong Pilipinas governance framework. It underscores our commitment to maintaining safety and order in the highest echelons of our government,” Remulla said.

He added, “We call on the public to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in identifying and apprehending the suspect’s accomplices. We also acknowledge the crucial support of the Presidential Security Group, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the local police in dismantling this illegal operation.”

Remulla said the DoJ took immense pride in the NBI’s outstanding work and relentless pursuit of justice.

He added that its commitment to combatting illegal drugs is a vital step towards safer communities.

“This arrest serves as a testament to the NBI’s professionalism and its pivotal role as a partner in our justice system.”